Rotherham United to bring in coach with Premier League experience

Rotherham United will be bringing in a former Premier League coach to bolster their backroom staff, according to a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United have a vacancy to fill following Jonathan Hill’s exit and are moving quickly to fill it.

Hill joined the Yorkshire club with Matt Taylor in October, leaving League One side Exeter City in the process, but is now moving on following the end of the season.

The Rotherham Advertiser claim his unnamed replacement has ‘Premier League experience’ and he will be in place for the start of pre-season later this month.

Another year in the Championship for Rotherham United

Rotherham managed to stay up last season and will be looking forward to another year in the Championship. Taylor was brought in to replace Paul Warne following his departure to third tier outfit Derby County and he did an impressive job by keeping the Millers in the division.

It remains to be seen who their new coach to replace Hill will be but whoever it is will be joining a club in good spirits ahead of the next campaign. They have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window, with transfer rumours currently quiet in terms of incomings.

Rotherham will be hoping that they can keep hold of winger Chiedozie Ogbene but are facing a battle to retain his services with his contract up at the end of the month. The Republic of Ireland international, who is 26-years-old, is currently due to become a free agent and will be carefully weighing up his next move in the game.

He has played for the Millers since joining them in 2019 from Brentford and has since scored 14 goals in 136 appearances, nine of which came last season.