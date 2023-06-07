Reporter makes ‘longshot’ comment regarding Leicester City’s interest in Graham Potter

Leicester City’s chances of landing Graham Potter have been played down by reporter Jordan Blackwell despite their admiration.

Leicester City are heading for the Championship and uncertainty surrounds their managerial position. Dean Smith is only under contract until the end of this month and it remains to be seen just who will be leading the club into the second-tier.

Among those linked has been the out-of-work Graham Potter, though nothing has materialised on that front yet.

The 48-year-old is without a club after being sacked by Chelsea in April but maintains a strong reputation given the state of matters at Stamford Bridge. Now, Leicestershire Live reporter Blackwell has commented on the Foxes’ interest in the boss.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Blackwell said that while Leicester ‘really do like’ Potter, it could be a ‘longshot’ appointing him in the Championship given his reputation. He said:

“I’ve said further down, I think Potter is a longshot.

“I think Chelsea have been in such a mess that his reputation hasn’t been damaged too badly by his brief spell there. He’s still a Premier League-level manager for me. I think he would think the same, and so he would be a candidate for Palace or any other club looking for a manager this summer, and I also think he’d come into contention for any Prem club that sacked their boss after a poor start.

“But, City do really like him, and have done for a while, which may help their cause in convincing him. And I do believe the set-up at the club, with the quality of the training ground, is something that Potter would feel he could work with.”

An ambitious target…

There’s no doubt about Leicester City’s stature and the level they can get back to with the right recruitment in the managerial department and on the pitch. That combined with the training ground and facilities that Blackwell mentioned could prove an attractive prospect for a manager with Potter’s reputation.

However, as said, a drop to the Championship would be a big one to make for Potter. He’s still a well regarded manager despite the tough Chelsea stint and given how they’ve struggled even more since his exit, his reputation shouldn’t be too tarnished.

There’s no doubt that the Foxes need a manager though, and one that can lead a new era and take them back to the Premier League. It awaits to be seen just who that is, but the feeling is that it might not be Potter despite their admiration.