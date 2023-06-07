Out of contract Portsmouth man agrees one-year deal ahead of move abroad

Portsmouth’s departing defender Clark Robertson is now poised to join Israeli side FC Ashdod, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 06.06.23, 20:11pm).

Portsmouth confirmed club captain Robertson would be among those leaving this summer upon the end of the season. He’s out of contract and with John Mousinho looking to freshen up the defence, Robertson will head for pastures new.

Rumours circulated (Daily Record, Transfer News Live, 31.05.23, 10:50am) over a possible move to Israel with Maccabi Petah Tikva but now, it seems that while he will still head for Israel, Petah Tikva won’t be the destination.

New reports from the Daily Record have said Ashdod have offered Robertson an improved one-year deal. The player has turned down offers in England, Scotland and India and is set to fly to Israel to seal his move at the end of this month.

Robertson has spent his entire career in England or Scotland but as his deal runs down, it seems a new chapter in Israel awaits.

A big change for all…

The 29-year-old’s proposed move to Israel certainly presents a new challenge at this stage in his career. It awaits to be seen if the move can be wrapped up but the switch from the EFL to Israel isn’t one many make.

As for Portsmouth, they’re going through a summer of change too. Mousinho will revamp the ranks at Fratton Park over the coming weeks and months in a bid to lead them back towards promotion. Changes to the defensive department are inevitable and while it will be important to recruit for the long-term, replacing the experience and leadership of Robertson should also be a priority.

Over the course of his two years with Pompey, Robertson saw injuries limit his involvement at times. He played in 56 games across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists along the way.