Opinion: QPR should be among sides eyeing Liverpool midfielder, permanent exit could be sanctioned

QPR are in need of new recruits this summer and one area they need to bolster is central midfield.

QPR opted against renewing Luke Amos’ contract and Tim Iroegbunam is back with parent club Aston Villa. Talks have been taking place over Elijah Dixon-Bonner’s future while Taylor Richards’ move has been made permanent.

It means Richards, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell are the midfielders remaining in West London and it’s an area that needs upgrading. A new addition would inject some new competition into the ranks to hopefully get the best out of the current players and one player who could fit the bill is Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson…

On the move…

As reported by The Athletic, Liverpool are willing to listen to permanent offers for 21-year-old Clarkson this summer. He comes into the summer off the back of an impressive loan stint with Aberdeen where he notched six goals and nine assists in 38 games across all competitions.

However, it seems he’s surplus to requirements at Anfield and there’s reportedly Championship interest in his services.

QPR should definitely be among those at least keeping tabs on his situation. His output this season shows he’s an attacking threat from midfield, offering goals and creativity. He can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder and can perform in all those roles well thanks to his well-rounded game. Clarkson is tenacious out of possession yet technical in it and could form a great partnership with Sam Field.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

There will be competition for his services after such a strong season in Scotland but with Liverpool ready for offers, QPR must be among those in the chase. He has traits that could be valuable to Ainsworth and as a promising young player with a high ceiling, his potential resale value could appeal to the R’s hierarchy too.

Clarkson seems like a good fit for QPR but with a move beckoning, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.