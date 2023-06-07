Opinion: Ipswich Town should pounce for winter target amid Swansea City’s ongoing struggles

Manager Russell Martin looks to be heading for Southampton despite the delays over the move while there’s been a lack of clarity at boardroom level too. The Swans have been prone to losing key players before and with Joel Piroe already drawing interest, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some other prized assets move on.

It’s a situation other clubs could look to pounce on and after their winter interest in Morgan Whittaker, Championship new boys Ipswich Town should be looking to capitalise…

A chase to revive…

Whittaker endured an uncertain winter. There were heavy links with both Rangers and Ipswich Town after Swansea City took the decision to recall him from Plymouth Argyle. The decision would’ve been understandable if he had come straight into the XI or made a big-money move elsewhere, but neither happened in a pretty odd transfer saga.

It remains to be seen what the plans for Whittaker are this summer but Ipswich have the cash to splash and amid the ongoing uncertainty in South Wales, they should be looking to revive their chase.

It has been said that a goalscoring wide attacker will be on the shopping list and Whittaker fits that profile. While he’s yet to find form at Championship level, a return of nine goals and seven assists in 31 games for Plymouth Argyle shows how potent he can be. He’s a real threat as a right-winger or just in behind the striker and would be a great fit for Kieran McKenna’s attack.

An attack of Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin, Whittaker and perhaps a new striker could cause havoc for Championship defenders. Not to forget Wes Burns either, as he could easily keep his place in the side while Whittaker or Broadhead move into striker.

Amid Swansea’s struggles, Ipswich have the money to capitalise. Reviving their interest in Whittaker seems like a must given the circumstances.