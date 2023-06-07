Notts County and Mansfield Town among sides keen on loan deal for Norwich City talent

22-year-old shot-stopper Mair spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Notts County. He played a huge role in their rise to the EFL too, playing just five times across all competitions but putting in an inspired performance in the play-off final penalty shootout to send the Magpies up.

Now, following a heroic end to his season, the Scot is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims that while Notts County are keen on bringing Mair back on loan, League Two rivals Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra are also interested in a temporary deal.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair wanted on loan by Notts County, Crewe and Mansfield. 🟡🟢 – County keen to re-sign National League play-off final hero. ⭐ ✍️: @SportsPeteO#NCFC #CreweAlex #Stags — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) June 7, 2023

It remains to be seen just what Norwich have planned for Mair but unless he’s going to be in and around the first-team picture back at Carrow Road, another loan move seems like a logical next step for his development.

The next move…

Mair has gathered a good amount of senior experience in non-league, so it feels like a step up to the EFL should await him. He has been a regular for Norwich City’s U21s when back at Carrow Road but at 22, first-team football feels like a necessity.

The Turriff-born ‘keeper has a year left on his contract with the Canaries so the 2023/24 campaign could be an important one for his future. Depending on what Norwich have planned at the moment, this season should be a good chance for him to prove himself to his parent club or to potential suitors as his deal enters its final 12 months.

Notts County could be in a good position to sign him given his positive experience on loan at Meadow Lane but he wasn’t actually the no.1 for much of his time at the club, so it could be better for Norwich to send him somewhere he will be the starting ‘keeper.