Norwich City keen on Reading man with low release clause

Norwich City are interested in a move for Reading winger Tom Ince, according to Sky Sports (live blog 07/06 at 15:16pm).

Norwich City were expected to challenge the division’s top six last season, and kept pace with the play-off pack for the majority of the campaign. However, they soon fell away, finishing in 13th place and seven points behind 6th placed Sunderland.

According to Sky Sports, one player they have identified as a potential target is Reading’s Tom Ince. He will be available for just £50,000 after the Royals’ relegation to League One, as per a report from Pink Un.

The 31-year-old has spent the majority of his footballing career in the Championship and has impressed at a whole host of clubs in the second tier. It now looks as though he will be given another chance, and it could be at Carrow Road.

Despite Reading’s disappointing season last time out, Ince was a shining light, scoring nine goals and registering a further four assists. Given his pedigree and reputation it is likely that he wouldn’t stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in League One, and Norwich City will be hoping to be the beneficiaries.

Low risk and high reward…

At just £50k, it is certainly a punt worth taking for Norwich City, as it comes at such a small cost. Making a move for Ince would come as a low risk and potentially high reward transfer.

He is an experienced player capable of moments of magic; something which the Canaries will be hoping he can produce consistently should he sign on the dotted line.

Even if Ince isn’t used as a starter, he can provide impetus from the subs bench or in rotation, particularly given the strenuous Championship schedule of consistent games on a Saturday and Tuesday, he is likely to be needed.