Newcastle United contact Southampton defender’s representatives, same agency as Howe

Newcastle United are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Southampton youngster Valentino Livramento, reports NUFC blog.

Livramento, 20, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. He left for Southampton in 2021 and went on to make 28 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season, but just two in the last campaign after suffering an ACL injury towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He returned in Southampton’s final two games of the season, watching his side relegated from the Premier League. But Livramento could be one of several Saints players who are handed Premier League lifelines this summer.

An exclusive report from NUFC blog has revealed that Newcastle United are keen on Livramento, who plays as a right-back, as well as his Southampton teammate Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Their report says that Newcastle officials ‘have been in contact with Livramento’s representatives’, whilst also revealing that Livramento is represented by the same agency as Magpies boss Eddie Howe and also Ryan Fraser.

Less is known about the club’s interest in Bella-Kotchap, however. The German centre-back played 24 times in the Premier League last season.