Nathan Tella latest: Burnley could take advantage of Southampton uncertainty as Clarets hold initial talks

Southampton’s Nathan Tella was arguably the star of Burnley’s 2022/23 season.

He scored 17 goals and assisted five more in 39 league outings for the Clarets who went on to win the Championship title, with Tella ending the season as their highest scorer.

It’s long been reported that Burnley want to sign Tella on a permanent basis ahead of their return to the Premier League. But Southampton’s relegation from the top flight has seemingly put a spanner in the works.

The summer transfer window officially opens in a week’s time. Burnley have been linked with a number of potential new signings, with many of them being attacking signings which could suggest that Tella is just one of several options for Vincent Kompany’s side this summer.

Last month, Tella spoke out on what the summer ahead might hold for him, saying (via Daily Echo):

“I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends and going on holiday with them, that’s it. It’s a very good question but one I don’t have the answer to right now.”

Then at the start of this month, Saints director of football Rasmus Ankersen revealed that there’ll be player turnover at St Mary’s this summer, but also that there’s certain players who the club will look to keep hold of.

Tella, given his recent and impressive showing in the Championship could be integral to Southampton’s 2023/24 plans, which is a view shared by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, but there’s one big obstacle standing in the way of whatever the summer holds for Tella – Southampton’s ongoing appointment of Russell Martin.

Compensation issues stand in the way of Southampton appointing the Swansea City boss. Wales Online say that the appointment is still expected to go through but that the saga could ‘drag on until at least the end of the week’ – after the summer transfer window officially opens.

And it seems like Burnley might be taking advantage of the uncertainty at Southampton. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Burnley have in fact held initial talks with Southampton regarding a deal for Tella, with those talks expected to heat up when the transfer window opens next week.

So Tella’s future remains up in the air. Burnley seem determined to get their man and the longer that Southampton’s appointment of Martin drags on, the longer – it seems, anyway – that their summer transfer plans will take a backseat.

And that uncertainty could open the door for Burnley to swoop in early and poach Tella from the Saints, who’ll be eager to recoup some money this summer as they gear up for the 2023/24 campaign.