MLS sides keen on Leicester City’s £30m man ahead of summer release

Leicester City’s departing forward Ayoze Perez is drawing interest from the MLS, reporter Tom Bogert has said.

Leicester City brought Perez to the King Power Stadium in 2019, signing him from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for a hefty £30m.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard failed to justify the significant outlay for his services. Over four years with the club, Perez managed 15 goals and 12 assists in 114 games. He struggled to nail down a regular starting spot and ended up joining Real Betis on loan in January.

His deal is up this summer and it has been confirmed that he’s among the high profile players who will head for pastures new.

Now, reports have said Perez is drawing interest from the MLS upon his release. The Athletic’s Tom Bogert has said that at least one side from the division have reached out to enquire about his salary.

Leicester City confirm attacker Ayozé Perez has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. At least one MLS club reached out to Perez to look into his salary asks. It wouldn't be cheap, but feeling is he'd come for the right price. Good option for an in-prime DP. pic.twitter.com/2ezadGgb95 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 5, 2023

It remains to be seen just who is keen on Perez, but after his release, he’ll be keen to get back on track after a tough time with City.

1 of 10 Which stadium is bigger? Craven Cottage Turf Moor

Starting afresh…

Both Leicester City and Perez need a clean slate ahead of next season so while the summer release sees the Foxes make a big loss on the forward, it makes for a clean split.

Perez has impressed in England before, proving influential with Newcastle United before his Leicester move but it could be that a new challenge is best for him. The Spaniard has spent much of his career on these shores and a move to the MLS would mark the start of a new chapter.

As for Leicester, they need a pretty significant rebuild this summer. A host of star players will be moving on and the sooner there is clarity on the managerial position, the sooner they can kick on with recruitment.