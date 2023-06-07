Millwall attempt to head off Championship competition with £2m bid for QPR man

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett on Twitter, Millwall have tabled a £2million bid for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes.

This is familiar territory for the Lions who had an approach – reported to be for £3million – for the same player turned down in January.

The Londoners have a fight on their hands to land Scotland international Dykes with Dorsett tweeting that other Championship sides are also interested. However, Millwall are the only side to table a bid, with reports this week also linking Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City.

Australian-born Dykes has been at QPR since signing from Scottish side Livingston in mid-August 2020. He signed a four-year deal at the Loftus Road Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

In his time with QPR, Dykes has played 120 games, scoring 29 goals and registering 11 assists. Last season he scored eight goals and provided two assists in 39 Championship games. Millwall flirted with a charge for a play-off place last season, ending the season 8th in the table and just one point shy of sealing a top-six finish.

Thoughts…

In truth, Dykes has hardly lit up Loftus Road since signing on at the club. His best season as a QPR player was the 2020/21 campaign where he scored 12 goals and registered five assists.

Since then he has had consistent returns of eight goals in both his other Championship campaigns at the club.

He has just one season left on his original contract and Dorsett says that QPR are willing to sell at what they consider the right price.

Millwall setting out their cards with a £2million bid shows that the Lions are serious about signing Dykes and want to follow up on their January interest.

But they might not get him for what they’ve tabled; there is bound to be negotiations. However, Dykes would be an excellent addition to a Millwall frontline looking to fire them to a successful campaign next season.