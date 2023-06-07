Luton Town linked with a move for out of contract Swansea City man

Luton Town are keen to snap up Joel Latibeaudiere this summer as his Swansea City contract nears it’s end, according to Football Insider.

Luton Town are preparing for life in the Premier League and will be hoping to secure a number of signings in order to help their chances of maintaining their top flight status.

As per a report from Football Insider, one such player they are interested in is Swansea City centre-back Latibeaudiere. The 23-year-old is nearing the expiry of his current deal at the Swansea.com Stadium and he has turned down the option of an extension, meaning he will become a free agent later this month.

The Hatters have entered into the race to sign the player on a free transfer, taking full advantage of his contractual situation in South Wales to bolster their ranks for the season ahead.

A huge opportunity for Latibeaudiere…

Despite having come through the academy set-up at Manchester City and having had a short loan spell in the Netherlands, the majority of Latibeaudiere’s career has been spent in the Championship with the Swans, and so this is a huge opportunity to make the step up should he sign for Luton Town this summer.

The Hatters will see the young defender as low risk yet high reward. To acquire him for no transfer fee and for him then to seemingly compete for a place in the starting eleven looks to be a good bit of business from Rob Edwards’ side.

Swansea City clearly value the player given they have offered him a new deal, but will likely lose him in the weeks to come. Should an offer come in from the recently promoted Premier League outfit, Latibeaudiere will likely jump at the chance to play and challenge himself at the highest level.