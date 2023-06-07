Liverpool open to offers for midfielder amid Reading interest

Liverpool will listen to offers for Reading target Leighton Clarkson this summer, according to The Athletic (via AberdeenLive).

The midfielder spent this past season on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Aberdeen and is returning to Anfield.

Reading are believed to be interested in luring him down south as they prepare for life in League One but may face competition from some unnamed Championship sides, according to the Daily Record.

Clarkson, who is 21-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at Liverpool but his future with the Premier League giants is currently up in the air.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Door open for Reading

The fact Liverpool are open to proposals for the youngster opens the door to Reading to make a move. The Royals will be looking to mount an immediate promotion push from the third tier in the next campaign and Clarkson is someone who would inject some quality into their midfield department.

The Blackburn-born man has been a regular at youth levels for the Reds over recent years and was handed his first-team debut back in December 2019 in a Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa. He has since played twice more under Jurgen Klopp.

Clarkson was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time when his local team Blackburn Rovers came calling in 2021 to get some experience. However, he struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park and played only seven times for the Lancashire outfit before heading back to his parent club.

He then linked up with Aberdeen 12 months ago and has since impressed during his time in Scotland. He enjoyed plenty of game time with the Dons, featuring in 38 games in all competitions, and found the net an impressive seven times from midfield.