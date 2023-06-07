Leeds United manager plans speed up as Hay shares interesting Carlos Corberan insight

Leeds United have ‘opened the door’ to a potential swoop for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, says Phil Hay.

Leeds United are searching for a new manager ahead of their return to the Championship. Sam Allardyce is gone and several names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy, with Marcelo Bielsa’s former no.2 at Leeds, Corberan, being one of them.

He left for Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2020 and guided them to the Championship play-off final last year. Now though, Corberan is in charge at West Brom, having replaced Steve Bruce midway through last season after a brief spell in charge of Olympiacos.

Corberan was tipped with a return to Leeds United after Jesse Marsch’s sacking in February and he’s being linked once again. And writing in a recent report for The Athletic (via West Brom News), Leeds United reporter Hay has revealed that the club’s chief executive Angus Kinnear began ‘assessing and approaching potential managerial candidates’, adding that the Whites have ‘opened the door’ to a potential move for Corberan.

A leading contender?

Corberan’s name certainly seems to be being mentioned more than most. And it’s an appointment that makes sense – he’s young and has fresh ideas, he knows the club and some of the playing squad already, and the fans would surely welcome the appointment.

He showed in the Championship last season that he can provide in the second tier but Leeds will first have to overcome Corberan’s release clause, which is reported to stand at £2million.

Dropping down from the Premier League and looking likely to sell some players, that shouldn’t be an issue for Leeds, but it’s an obstacle for them to overcome nevertheless.

It looks like Leeds’ managerial search is starting to heat up.