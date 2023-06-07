Ipswich Town, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday among sides keen on Republic of Ireland man who’s available on a free transfer

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday are among the teams showing an interest in departing Rotherham United man Chiedozie Ogbene, says BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton.

Ogbene is set to become a free agent at the end of this month. The Republic of Ireland international was arguably the star of Rotherham United’s 2022/23 campaign, featuring 39 times in the Championship whilst scoring eight and assisting four more.

But the Millers couldn’t agree fresh terms with the 26-year-old and now he’s set to become a free agent. A number of teams have been linked with him throughout the past 12 months or so, including the likes of Millwall and Swansea City.

But BBC Sheffield journalist Staton has revealed on Twitter that Ogbene is now attracting the interest of the three newly-promoted sides – Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Hearing there will be a competitive market for Chiedozie Ogbene this summer, unsurprising given his time at #RUFC. Several teams in the Championship, including the newly promoted sides, and some from abroad, have registered an interest. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) June 7, 2023

Rotherham were said to have offered Ogbene a lucrative new deal but it seems like he’ll explore his options as a free agent this summer. Last month, reports said that Swansea were leading the race for his signature.

A huge potential signing…

Ogbene will become one of the biggest names on the free agent market this summer. He shone for Rotherham last season, with his pace and forward-thinking giving the Millers an edge throughout.

His departure will come as a huge blow for Matt Taylor’s side, but signing him on a free transfer would be big for most teams in the Championship – especially those coming up from League One.

Wednesday could have an obvious advantage given their proximity to Rotherham, but moves to either Ipswich and Plymouth would prove attractive too.

There’s other interest and interest from abroad too, as per Staton’s tweet, so what the summer might hold for Ogbene remains to be seen.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on June 14th – a week from today.