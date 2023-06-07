Hull City no longer interested in signing PL man as report reveals Rosenior transfer demands

Hull City are ‘not planning to pursue a move’ for Aaron Connolly this summer, reports Hull Live.

Hull City signed Connolly, 23, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window. He went on to feature five times in the Championship, scoring twice but seeing his time at the club hampered by a foot injury which kept him out from February until the end of the season.

Despite that, it was reported that Hull boss Liam Rosenior was keen to make Connolly a permanent player ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Darren Witcoop revealing earlier this month that the Tigers were in fact keen on signing Connolly from Brighton, with the striker free to leave the south coast club.

But an emerging report from Hull Live has revealed that Hull City ‘have decided to move onto other targets this summer’. Their report says that Rosenior wants players who are ‘fit and ready for action’ and ‘robust enough to meet the demands of regular Championship football’.

The right decision?

Connolly certainly showed potential when at Hull last season. But his injury was a persistent one and it perhaps suggested that he’s not yet at the level of fitness to be the type of player that Rosenior wants.

The pre-season gives Connolly a chance to get back up to full speed though and with a summer exit looking likely, he could yet join up with one of Hull’s Championship rivals.

He remains a player with potential but for Hull, a different type of player is needed. It looks like this summer could be another promising one for the Tigers who are making great strides under owner Acun Ilicali and Rosenior.

The summer transfer window opens a week from today.