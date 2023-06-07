How much can Southampton realistically sell Romeo Lavia for this summer?

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with an immediate return to the Premier League following the Saints’ relegation last month.

A number of Premier League sides have been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. Newcastle United were the first to be linked, and then Liverpool and Chelsea were said to be keen on the Belgian ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

Southampton signed him from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth a reported £14million. But talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed earlier this week that Lavia wanted to move on in January and that he could push for an exit this summer.

How much can Southampton sell Lavia for?

It really depends on which teams makes the most effort to sign him this summer. It’s been widely reported that Manchester City have a £40million buy-back clause and so that gives the buying teams a bit of a starting point – but that option doesn’t become active until next year.

Football Insider say that Southampton want between £45million and £50million for the youngster, who remains under contract at St Mary’s for four more years.

As it stands, Chelsea seem like the team most interested in signing Lavia this summer. It’s said that the Londoners have ‘laid the groundwork’ for a move for Lavia this summer and that they’re expected to make a move for the Saints man.

Liverpool’s interest in Lavia is said to be strong. But the Reds are still working on a deal to sign Alex Mac Allister from Brighton and he’s only said to be costing Jurgen Klopp’s side £50million due to a release clause in his Seagulls contract, so Liverpool could have money to spare on Lavia.

Newcastle meanwhile are being linked with a host of other players – Saints full-back Valentino Livramento being one – and so right now, Lavia seems like just one of many options for the Magpies.

Expect Lavia to be on the move this summer. Chelsea look like the front-runners and after seeing how much they spent in January, Southampton might be expecting to claim all of that apparent £50million price tag, which seems steep for such a young and relatively inexperienced player.

But if Chelsea’s interest fades and Liverpool or Newcastle become the front runners, somewhere closer to £40million or even less may be expected, with the Saints surely keen on a sale this summer to give themselves some funding ahead of the 2023/24 season.