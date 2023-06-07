European interest emerges in Leeds United full-back as summer exit beckons

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo will leave the club this summer and is already drawing interest from several European clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United’s relegation to the Championship will lead to a whole load of exits from the club. Plenty of players are already the subject of speculation ahead of the summer transfer window and the latest reported to be heading for the door is defender Firpo.

The left-back signed back in 2021 and since then, the ex-Barcelona man has struggled to impress in his 51 appearances across all competitions.

Now though, as per transfer guru Romano, Firpo is set to head for pastures new. He will leave Elland Road this summer and already has interest from ‘several’ clubs in Europe.

Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer as several European clubs are already keen on signing him. ⚪️👋🏻 #LUFC The plan is to try a new experience after relegation. pic.twitter.com/RLVGvSX3XP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Firpo has two years left on his contract with Leeds United, so they should get a respectable fee for his services. A chunk of that sum will go to Barcelona though as they have a 20% sell-on clause.

1 of 10 Which stadium is bigger? Craven Cottage Turf Moor

Best for all…

The 26-year-old arrived at the club with good pedigree behind him and as a former Barcelona player, there were hopes that the left-back could become a standout performer. However, he struggled to find form and after a spell out injured, he found himself left out of the starting XI over the first half of the season.

He returned to the side in the New Year though, playing 19 Premier League games overall as the Whites were relegated.

It will be important for Leeds to raise money from player sales given the improvements their squad needs and moving on Firpo feels like it will be best for all. Whoever the new manager is can invest the money back into the playing squad while the player can start again elsewhere following a tough two years in Yorkshire.