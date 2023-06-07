Derby County’s stance on signing departed Middlesbrough man outlined by reporter

Derby County are not pursuing a move for free agent defender Darnell Fisher, according to DerbyshireLive reporter Leigh Curtis.

Derby County have been linked with a swoop for the former Rotherham United right-back this summer.

Fisher, who is 29-years-old, has worked with Paul Warne in the past and is available for nothing following the end of his contract at Middlesbrough.

The Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop reported on Twitter that the Rams were ‘leading the race’ for his signature. However, journalist Curtis has poured cold water on the speculation on his Q&A for DerbyshireLive, saying: “Some of the names you may have seen like Fisher are wide of the mark.”

No Derby County switch for Fisher

Derby need to make sure that they get their recruitment right this summer after missing out on promotion from League One last term. They have a boss in Warne who knows what he is doing and fans need to be patient with their signings over the next few weeks.

Fisher would have been a useful addition at full-back as he is an experienced player in the Football League. However, there are plenty of other options they could sign if he isn’t making the move to Pride Park and he has also had his injury problems over recent times which means the Rams may be dodging a bullet here.

The Reading-born man has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium for the past two years but has only managed to make 13 appearances. He only played once in the past campaign.

He started his senior career at Celtic and went on to play 21 times for their first-team before dropping down to England to have spells at Rotherham and Preston North End.