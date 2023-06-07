Championship clubs miss out as Bolton Wanderers seal deal for departing Leeds United talent

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of departing Leeds United forward Ben Andreucci, it has been confirmed.

Bolton Wanderers formed their B team last summer and they’ve just completed their first season under Matt Craddock. The hope is that it can help develop a string of future first-team players for Ian Evatt to pick from in the years to come.

As often is the case with academies, the Trotters could see a bit of a turnover in players this summer, with some B team talents moving on and paving the way for others to come in.

Now, it has been confirmed that a new addition has been made in the form of 18-year-old striker Andreucci.

Wanderers confirmed the signing on their club website, bringing him in ahead of the end of his contract at Leeds United. Intriguingly though, Bolton state in their announcement that they beat ‘a number’ of Championship teams to his signature.

One to watch?

After fending off Championship competition for Andreucci’s signature, the hope will be that he can really kick on in Bolton Wanderers colours. The Bedford-born forward is a Scottish youth international and managed an impressive seven goals in 12 games in the U18s Premier League last season.

The 18-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer for Leeds United at youth level and given the Whites’ tendency to bring young players into the first-team fold, it could come as a bit of a surprise to see him leaving Elland Road and dropping down the levels. Their loss looks to be Bolton’s gain though, striking a deal despite other interest.

It will be hoped this is the start of a productive summer for Wanderers as they look to bolster both their first-team and B team squads for next season.