Celtic eyeing Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna as potential Ange Postecoglou replacement

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is being considered by Celtic as they search for a new boss, according to the Daily Record.

Northern Irishman McKenna has been a huge hit since taking his first steps in senior management with Ipswich Town. He led the Tractor Boys back to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign with his side often lauded as one of League One’s best ever despite the fact they didn’t win the league.

He’s drawn plaudits and interest from elsewhere before but now, McKenna is attracting new high profile interest.

According to the Daily Record, McKenna could come into contention for the manager’s position at Scottish giants Celtic.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou left to take up the vacant post as Tottenham Hotspur boss. Manchester City no.2 Enzo Maresca is a leading contender but McKenna could ‘come into the equation’.

The 37-year-old’s contract at Portman Road runs until 2025 having penned a three-and-a-half-year deal upon arrival in December 2021.

Holding onto McKenna…

Ipswich Town will know the important of retaining McKenna’s services. They really look to have struck gold by handing him his first senior management role and it feels like a strong match. He’s an ambitious, young manager with a bright future ahead of him while Town are hoping to maintain their upward trajectory too.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if bigger things come McKenna’s way as his career progresses but for now, Portman Road seems the best place for him to continue his managerial journey.

There’s no doubt that the Celtic job is a high profile one and the opportunity to coach a side constantly winning trophies and playing European football could be an intriguing one. Time will tell if their interest is to firm up though, with City coach Maresca seemingly their top pick to replace Postecoglou.