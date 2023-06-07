Carlisle United set sights on 10-goal striker after Kristian Dennis’ move to Tranmere Rovers

Carlisle United want to sign Alex Jakubiak following his departure from Dundee, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 07.06.23, 09.52).

Carlisle United have identified the former Scotland youth international as a potential target following their promotion from League Two.

Jakubiak, who is 26-years-old, will officially become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.

He will be carefully weighing up his next move in the game after spending the past three years at Dens Park. The attacker also had a loan spell away at Partick Thistle during his time there.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Shrewd option for Carlisle United

Carlisle need to find a replacement for Kristian Dennis, who has left for Tranmere Rovers after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last term. The Cumbrians will hope to add some more quality into their ranks as they prepare for life in League One.

Jakubiak fired 10 goals in 30 matches for Dundee last season and could be a shrewd pick-up on a free transfer. He rose up through the youth ranks at Watford and went on to make one senior appearance for the Hornets whilst they were in the Premier League.

He was loaned out from Vicarage Road to Braintree Town, Oxford United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Fleetwood Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Falkirk, Bristol Rovers, Gillingham and St Mirren to gain some experience before he was released in 2020.

Jakubiak has played a key role in Dundee’s return to the Scottish Premiership under former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer but is now heading out the exit door for a new challenge. This would be an exciting time to play for Carlisle in the third tier under their popular manager Paul Simpson and lots of game time would be available after Dennis’ exit.