Cardiff City eyeing transfer swoop for versatile international

Cardiff City are being linked with a move for Trabzonspor’s Anastasios Bakasetas, as per Turkish news outlet Fotospor.

Cardiff City are in the hunt for signings as new boss Erol Bulut looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad following his arrival in Wales.

Bakasetas, who is 29-years-old, can operate as either an attacking midfielder or as an attacker and has been with his current club since 2021. He is also a Greece international and has scored 11 goals in 55 games for his country.

The Bluebirds finished 21st in the Championship table last season under Sabri Lamouchi and will be hoping for a much better finish under their new manager.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

New era for Cardiff City

Cardiff will no doubt be linked with a whole host of Turkish Super Lig names over the next couple of months following Bulut’s appointment. He has only ever managed in that league before with spells at Yeni Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and will have strong knowledge of the players in that division.

Bakasetas has been an important player for Trabzonspor over the past three years and has scored 26 goals in 93 games in all competitions for them to date. He also played a key role behind their league title win in 2022.

Prior to his switch to the Akyazı Stadyumu, he had stints at Asteras Tripolis, Panionios, AEK Athens and Alanyaspor. His current contract expires in June 2024 meaning he still has another year left amid links to Cardiff.

The Turkish top flight is a completely different league to the Championship and it can take a while for individuals to adapt to the change of scene. For example, Dimitrios Pelkas was loaned to Hull City in the last campaign and struggled to make an impact, despite being a regular for Fenerbahce before switching to East Yorkshire.