Burnley pushing hardest to sign Belgian who Kompany has a soft spot for, Brighton and Newcastle also interested

Burnley are the club ‘most interested’ in signing Genk’s Mike Tresor this summer, reports claim.

Tresor has just capped an incredible season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. He scored eight goals and assisted an astonishing 24, with widespread reports linking him with a summer move to Burnley.

The player himself has recently addressed the Clarets’ interest in him, with Tresor admitting that he’s a fan of Vincent Kompany’s style of play at Turf Moor.

And an emerging report from European outlet Voetbal Krant (via Sport Witness) has revealed that Burnley are pushing the hardest to sign Tresor this summer, crediting Brighton and Newcastle United with an interest in the Belgian.

The same report also says that Tresor is likely to ‘visit other places this summer’, but that Kompany has a particular ‘soft spot’ for the player and that the Burnley boss is ‘going to start a charm offensive’ to bring Tresor to Lancashire this summer.

Tresor to Turf Moor…

Tresor certainly seems to fit the profile of players that Burnley might look to sign this summer.

Kompany and Burnley have had success in the Belgian and European markets, and a new no.10 or someone with attacking threat could be vital for Burnley this summer, who look to be lacking a bit of star quality in that position.

And of all the names to have been linked with a move to Burnley ahead of the summer transfer window opening next week, Tresor seems to be one of Burnley’s higher priorities.

This emerging report from Voetbal Krant as well – if it’s to be believed – suggests that Tresor is in fact a key summer target for Burnley, so expect to see Tresor’s name in Burnley headlines more and more ahead of next week.

The transfer window officially opens a week from today.