Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace handed potential boost in pursuit of Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke has become the target of a number of Premier League teams.

The former Leeds United and Spurs man enjoyed the best season of his career last time round. Clarke scored nine and assisted 12 more in the Championship, playing a crucial role for the Black Cats who eventually nicked a spot in the top six.

Sunderland crashed out of the play-offs at the hands of eventual winners Luton Town and since, Clarke has been linked with a number of clubs.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that Premier League trio Brentford, Burnley, and Crystal Palace had all submitted bids for Clarke but that Sunderland were looking to extend his stay at the club – his current deal expires in 2026.

But a report from TEAMtalk last night revealed that contract talks between Clarke and Sunderland have hit an impasse, and that Brentford, Burnley, and Crystal Palace ‘could be ready to test Sunderland’s resolve’ with a further bid for Clarke this summer.