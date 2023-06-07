Bradford City won’t stop key man from leaving if the right offer arrives

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks has said the club won’t stand in the way of Harry Lewis leaving if a good opportunity arises for the goalkeeper.

Bradford City swooped to sign the stopper last summer and he has since made the number one spot his own at Valley Parade.

Lewis, who is 25-years-old, made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, 46 of which came in the league, and he played a key role behind Mark Hughes’ side making the League Two play-offs last term.

Sparks has provided this update on the former England youth international’s future in Yorkshire, as per BBC West Yorkshire: “I have got nothing to suggest he would leave at the moment. There is interest in Harry I’m sure. We’ve not had anything. There’s nothing on my desk for Harry at the moment.

“For a player like Harry, as a professional, as a human, I know what his desires are in his life. You’d never stand in the way of someone achieving that. We have always had a pretty good relationship. He has done very well this season.

“If something came that would change his life and he felt it would and it was right for both parties, I wouldn’t want to harm Harry Lewis in any way. I don’t think anybody would, but naturally, if I’m honest, we want him as our number one next season.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Bradford City’s number one

Bradford are under no pressure to cash in on Lewis just yet with him still having another year left on the contract he penned last May. However, as Sparks alluded to, if an offer comes in from a club higher up the football pyramid that would be beneficial to the development of his career then they wouldn’t stop him from leaving if he felt it was something he couldn’t turn down.

Prior to his move to the Bantams 12 months ago, the ‘keeper was on the books at Southampton for six years after joining the Saints as a youngster from local side Shrewsbury Town. He went on to play three first-team games for the Hampshire outfit and also had a loan spell away in Scotland with Dundee United to gain experience.

Lewis was released at the end of the 2021/22 season and was quickly snapped up by Bradford. He has found himself a home and Hughes will be hoping he sticks around for next term.