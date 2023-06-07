Blackpool man wanted by Championship clubs this summer

Blackpool defender Reece James is attracting interest from the Championship this summer, as per a report by YorkshireLive.

Blackpool are preparing for life back in League One under Neil Critchley and the defender’s future at Bloomfield Road is currently up in the air at the moment.

James, who is 29-years-old, spent this past season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and helped Darren Moore’s side gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs after their dramatic play-off final win at Wembley over rivals Barnsley.

YorkshireLive claim the player’s ‘priority’ is to secure a permanent switch to Hillsborough in the upcoming transfer window but there are other second tier outfits in the frame for his signature too.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Opportunity for Blackpool to cash in

James still has a year left on his contract at Blackpool so the benefit for the Seasiders is the fact that they can pick up a fee for his services.

The full-back would be a solid option for the Tangerines next term but it appears he has found a home at Sheffield Wednesday now and was an important member of their promotion squad.

He made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021 and has since made 19 appearances in all competitions. He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when the Owls came calling last July and ended up playing 35 times for the Yorkshire club altogether, scoring once from defence.

James is an experienced operator in the Football League and has played just 250 games so far in his career. The Bacup-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester United and had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town before embarking on permanent stints at Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers.