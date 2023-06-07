Birmingham City 22/23 loan man set for permanent summer exit, but it’s not Dion Sanderson

Trusty arrived on loan at Birmingham City last summer with no prior experience of first-team football in England. He’d only played in his native USA but the 24-year-old left as Blues’ Player of the Season, featuring 44 times in the Championship and thoroughly impressing Blues fans.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace said earlier in the year that he was keen to sign Trusty on a permanent deal from Arsenal, with the Gunners’ apparent valuation of the defender standing at just £2million – the fee that Birmingham City are reportedly trying to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves for. There was also reports of other Championship interest in Trusty.

Now though, an emerging report form football.london has revealed that Arsenal and Trusty are set to part ways this summer, with the American set to leave the London club on a permanent deal despite his impressive 2022/23 season in the Championship.

Can Trusty come back to Blues?

It’s certainly a signing that would please Birmingham City fans. What’s more is that Birmingham City have shown that they could be ready to spend this summer, given the emerging Sanderson reports, but with Stoke City also in that transfer chase, it could fall through for Blues.

Eustace’s side then could use the money that they’re ready to spend on Sanderson on a move for Trusty.

He’s a very well-rounded defender and a good leader on the pitch too. H showed a lot of ability last seaosn despite it being his firts season in the Championship, but expect this emergring news about his Arsenal future to attract the interest of a number of Chamionship and maybe even Premier League sides.

It certainly won’t be an easy pursuit for Blues, but there’s a glimmer of hope that he returns for the 2023/24 season.