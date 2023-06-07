Ben Jacobs has his say on James Maddison’s Leicester City situation, says Foxes still want ‘very good money’ for the 26-y/o

Journalist Ben Jacobs says that Leicester City still want ‘very good money’ for James Maddison, despite his asking price having dropped from this time last year.

Maddison looks certain to move on this summer. He managed to shine during an otherwise dreadful last season for Leicester City, with the 26-year-old recording 19-goal contributions in 30 Premier League outings in 2022/23.

A number of Premier League sides are said to be monitoring his situation – Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Spurs are among those credited with an interest.

But the Foxes’ asking price remains the big question here. Last summer when Newcastle tried and failed to sign Maddison, Leicester held out for upwards of £60million. But ahead of this summer’s transfer window opening later in the month, it had been suggested that the Foxes wanted £50million for Maddison, whilst more recent suggestions say that the club might have to settle for £40million.

Now though, journalist and transfer insider Jacobs has had his say on Maddison’s situation at the King Power, telling GIVEMESPORT:

“Maddison will leave Leicester. He was always going to leave Leicester, even if they stayed up. The price will be interesting because when Newcastle first tried for Maddison, they bid about £40million and were told he would cost between £60million and £65million.

“We’re now a year on and Leicester are in the Championship. I still think Leicester will want very good money for James Maddison, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the suitors try and stick to the valuation being bandied around last summer.”