Barnsley keen on move for Luton Town striker, reporter claims

Barnsley are keen on signing Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe, reports Darren Witcoop.

Barnsley are interested in landing the attacker this summer as they prepare for another season in League One under Michael Duff.

The Tykes were beaten in the play-off final by Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley and will be hoping to mount another promotion push next term.

Muskwe, who is 24-years-old, is ‘set’ for another loan exit this summer according to the Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop (see tweet below).

Luton striker Admiral Muskwe is interesting Barnsley. The Zimbabwean spent last season on loan at Fleetwood and is set for another spell out with rival League One clubs also in in mix. #LUFC #LutonTown #barnsley #tykes #ftfc #codarmy — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 7, 2023

Barnsley transfer target emerges

Barnsley could see Muskwe as someone to give them more competition and depth up front next term. They also have a vacancy to fill up top following Slobodan Tedić’s return to parent club Manchester City.

Luton won’t need the Zimbabwe international in the Premier League after their promotion from the Championship and have a whole host of options ahead of him in the pecking order such as Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow.

Muskwe was loaned out to third tier side Fleetwood Town in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt. He went on to make 12 appearances for the Cod Army in all competitions and found the net three times.

He made the switch to Kenilworth Road back in 2021 but has found opportunities hard to come by so far in Bedfordshire. Prior to joining the Hatters, the attacker rose up through the academy ranks at Leicester City but never played for the Foxes’ senior team.

Instead, he was allowed to leave the King Power Stadium on loan for spells at Swindon Town and Wycombe Wanderers in the Football League before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis.