Aston Villa join race to sign Leeds United man but face competition from Euro clubs

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville, reports claim.

Summerville, 21, is one of a number of Leeds United players to have attracted transfer interest following the Whites’ Premier League relegation last month.

The Dutchman has been linked with names like Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, but Dutch giants PSV are said to have a strong interest in the youngster.

An emerging report from Dutch outlet FC Update (via TEAMtalk) says that, when PSV finalise the appointment of Peter Bosz, they then want to ‘press ahead immediately’ with the potential signing of Summerville.

But the same report goes on to reveal that PSV have fresh competition for the signing, from Aston Villa and Red Bull Leipzig.