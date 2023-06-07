Aston Villa join race for Southampton defender, player pushing for a move but Saints want £30m

Southampton are ‘bracing’ for summer interest in defender Armel Bella-Kotchap with Aston Villa keen, as per talkSPORT.

Southampton look set for summer exodus following their relegation from the Premier League. Bella-Kotchap, 21, looks like one of the names up for sale and Southampton will command £30million for his services this summer, according to an emerging report from talkSPORT.

The same report also says that the Saints are bracing for a bidding war for the German, who is ‘pushing for a move’ this summer, with Aston Villa interested as well as teams from Germany and Italy,

A separate report from NUFC blog earlier today also revealed that Newcastle United have an interest in the centre-back, who joined from VfLBochum last summer in a £10million move.

Bella-Kotchap played 24 times in the Premier League last season. But it looks like he could be leaving the south coast club after just one season, following a terrible top flight campaign for the Saints who look set for a summer clear out.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Bella-Kotchap to Villa?

Despite Southampton’s poor showing last season, Bella-Kotchap put in some decent performances, and he always looked like one of the names who might be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer.

He’s one of a few who the Saints might be expecting to move on this summer and a move to Villa would be an exciting one for him.

But whether or not Villa will cough up this apparent £30million fee remans to be seen. He’s a young player with potential but he’s only played one season in the Premier League, and it was a season that ended in relegation.

Villa though have shown that they’re not afraid to spend money and ahead of their return to European football next season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they spend a lot more.

The summer transfer window opens up on June 14th.