3 Viktor Gyokeres replacements Coventry City must keep in mind as Sporting links hot up

Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres has been at the centre of transfer speculation for some time now and the rumours are heating up ahead of the summer window.

Coventry City’s talisman has been linked with a host of clubs but recent links to Portuguese giants Sporting are catching the eye.

It has been claimed the club have made a bid for Swedish star Gyokeres as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. The feeling is that this could be the Sky Blues’ last chance to make good money on their striker as his deal is up next summer. With that in mind, here are three replacements they should have in mind…

Ellis Simms – Everton

Simms has been tipped for a bright future and while it remains to be seen what Everton have planned for him, he could be a solid replacement for Gyokeres. Like the powerful Swede, he’s someone who could really develop with regular game time and could become a new talisman for the Sky Blues.

His high ceiling means there would be a good resale value and funds from a Gyokeres sale could make a deal financially viable.

Zan Vipotnik – NK Maribor

While a left-field option, Vipotnik has been catching the eye in Slovenia and links with a move to Celtic is a good indicator of the level he could play at. The 21-year-old scored 20 in 30 Prva Liga games this season and the strong striker could be a great heir to Gyokeres’ throne.

Again, he’s someone that could have a good resale value in the years to come but amid rumoured interest from Celtic, there could be strong competition for his signature.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Bojan Miovski – Aberdeen

Good deals can be found in the Scottish market and in Miovski, Coventry could find a good Gyokeres replacement.

He’d be a bit of a diamond to polish in terms of increasing his potency in front of goal but his movement gets him into goalscoring positions on plenty of occasions. The 23-year-old managed 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions and if he can increase his strength to go with his tall stature, Miovski could be a dangerous Championship striker.