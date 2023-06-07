3 left-backs Leeds United should eye up amid new Junior Firpo claims

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, and he’s got interest from European clubs too.

Leeds United signed Firpo in 2021 and although he’s struggled to make an impression, he would need replacing if he moves on.

Pascal Struik can play there as can sidelined utility man Stuart Dallas, but an out-and-out natural left-back should be on the Whites’ shopping list if Firpo does depart. With that in mind, here are three options that should definitely be on the radar at Elland Road.

Daley Sinkgraven – Bayer Leverkusen

27-year-old is experienced at a high level having spent time with Heerenveen, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen over the course of his career. He will be leaving the German outfit this summer though and could be a great free agent signing for Leeds United.

He’s a creative force from the left-back position and can play as a wing-back or in central midfield too, offering a versatility that could be of great use over a demanding Championship campaign.

Ryan Manning – Swansea City

Manning has already been linked with Leeds United and in terms of Championship left-backs, there aren’t many better than the Irishman. His attacking output from the deep role is impressive and his time as a midfielder earlier in his career makes him a creative threat.

He too is out of contract and could be a great signing for the Whites.

Gijs Smal – FC Twente

Last but not least is Dutch left-back Smal, who plies his trade in the Eredivisie. Again, he’s another creative left-back having registered an impressive 12 assists in 42 games across all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 25-year-old still has plenty of time to develop and with his deal up in 2024, a cheaper deal may not be out of the question. If he could be persuaded to make a move to Elland Road, Smal could prove a big hit.