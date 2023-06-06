Swindon Town interested in 28-y/o who is out of contract at Northampton Town, Cobblers contract offer on table

Swindon Town are interested in goalkeeper Tom King, says Darren Witcoop.

King, 28, joined Northampton Town on a free transfer in January. He signed a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season and went on to feature eight times in League Two for the Cobblers, as they achieved automatic promotion to League One.

Now though, King is out technically out of contract at Sixfields. Witcoop says that King is ‘weighing up a contract offer’ from Northampton but that the Welshman could favour a reunion with new Swindon Town boss Michale Flynn, whom he played under at Newport County in the past.

Swindon missed out on a spot in the top seven last season, finishing in 10th place of the League Two table before appointing former Newport and Walsall boss Flynn last month. And it looks like Flynn is keen on making some changes to the playing squad at Swindon this summer, with King one of the names on his wish list:

During the 2020/21 season with Newport County, King scored the only goal in his side’s 1-1 draw v Cheltenham Town in League Two, with the goal later being realised to have broken the Guinness World Record for the longest goal in a game of competitive football at 105 yards.

King to Swindon…

King may well be playing no.2 at Northampton Town if he stays on next season, so a move to Swindon where he could become their new no.1 – whilst playing under a manager he enjoyed success under in Flynn – could be an attractive opportunity.

Swindon look set for another busy transfer window as they battle for promotion from League Two. Flynn is an experienced manager in the Football League but he’s coming off the back of a relatively poor spell in charge at Walsall, so there’ll be reservations about whether or not he’s the man for Swindon.

But if he can make a strong start to the summer transfer window then he’ll quickly get the fans on board – signing King would be a solid start to their summer transfer window.