Rob Dickie sends message to QPR fans after sealing Bristol City switch

Bristol City announced the signing of Rob Dickie yesterday.

The centre-back leaves QPR after three seasons to join Championship rivals Bristol City. QPR paid a reported fee of £1.8million for Dickie back in 2020, but Bristol City have snapped him up for little over half that amount.

In three seasons, Dickie made 119 Championship appearances for QPR, with 38 of those coming in the 2022/23 season just concluded in which both QPR and Dickie struggled.

But after completing his move to Ashton Gate yesterday, Dickie took to Twitter with this parting message to the R’s fans:

Would like to thank @QPR for the last 3 years and wish the club all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/7Z9TmyuvnW — Rob Dickie (@RobDickie96) June 5, 2023

Formerly of the likes of Reading and Oxford United, Dickie’s early performances at QPR were impressive – so much so that he was being linked with a handful of Premier League clubs.

West Ham were being linked with a move for Dickie towards the end of 2021 and that’s a move that would’ve seen QPR make a tidy profit on Dickie. But instead, they take a loss, and he joins a rival Championship club in the process.

A decent signing for Bristol City…

Despite Dickie’s struggles last season, this looks like a decent signing for Bristol City. He can play in both a back-four and a back-five and he’ll bring a degree of experience to a very youthful Bristol City side.

For QPR, it’s a loss. They need money this summer, but selling players when they don’t really have options to replace them isn’t very smart at all, and selling to another Championship club could prove to be foolish.

It’s looking like it could be a tough summer for the R’s and a tough 2023/24 season in the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth.