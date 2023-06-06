Released Port Vale man has admirers, Salford City highly regard him says journalist

Released Port Vale striker James Wilson has admirers in League One and League Two, and former club Salford City ‘still highly regard’ the ex-Manchester United man.

That’s according to journalist Darren Witcoop who says that the 27-year-old has interest from League One and League Two clubs after being released by Port Vale last month.

Wilson made 25 League One appearances last season and scored four goals. It was a tough season for him and for the Valiants who eventually finished in 18th place of the table, with Wilson one of several first-team players let go ahead of the pre-season.

Former Manchester United prodigy Wilson has represented the likes of Aberdeen and Salford City since cutting ties with the Red Devils in 2019, and Salford could seemingly make a return for Wilson.

Witcoop tweeted earlier today:

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson is attracting interest from League One and Two clubs. Wilson has just been released by Port Vale after an injury-hit stint. Wilson is still highly regarded at former club Salford City #pvfc #scfc #salfordcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 6, 2023

Salford City qualified for the League Two play-offs last season but were knocked out in the semi-finals by Stockport County.

Neil Wood’s side nicked a spot in the top seven on the final day of the season, achieving their highest-ever league finish in the process, and a busy summer window this year could see them go all the way next time round.

What next for Wilson?

Wilson is certainly an experienced Football League player on the free agent market this summer. He helped fire Port Vale to promotion from League Two in 2022 and so he could be a good signing for a lot of clubs in the fourth tier – Salford included.

But if there’s League One football on offer for Wilson then that could prove more enticing. He needs to use this pre-season to get back to full-fitness after a stop-start 2022/23 season, but when he does that, he’ll be an attractive potential signing for a number of teams.