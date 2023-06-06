Premier League pair eyeing up 23-year-old Swansea City man

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is of interest to two unnamed Premier League clubs, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 06.06.23, 11:05).

Swansea City man Piroe has caught the eye ever since swapping PSV Eindhoven for South Wales. He impressed again in the 2022/23 campaign, managing 20 goals and two assists in 45 games across all competitions.

The Dutchman now has 44 goals in 92 games for Swansea, becoming one of the Championship’s deadliest strikers.

Piroe has shown interest before and with 12 months now remaining on his contract with the club, the Swansea City striker is said to be drawing Premier League attention once again. Sky Sports has said two unnamed top-flight clubs are interested in signing Piroe.

The Swans are willing to let the 23-year-old talisman depart this summer, but only if their price tag is met.

He ended the season with a run of six goals in eight games as they went nine games unbeaten under Russell Martin.

What could the summer hold?

The weeks since the end of the season have been uncertain ones for Swansea City. There’s a lack of clarity over what’s going on at a boardroom level and speculation over Martin’s rumoured move to Southampton has been rife too, with that saga dragging on longer than many might have thought.

The uncertainty won’t help any of the players and it could only lead to more players looking for pastures new away from South Wales.

Piroe looks as though he might have outgrown the Championship now though. He’s proven himself as a real talisman across both seasons in the division and with 12 months remaining on his deal, it feels like the right time for him to head elsewhere. He’ll be a tough act to follow but Swansea will have no choice but to find an ample replacement should he move on.