Portsmouth defender drawing transfer interest, Mousinho has already made his stance known

Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga has drawn attention from elsewhere but John Mousinho plans on assessing him this summer before a decision is made, as per The News.

Portsmouth academy graduate Mnoga has been in and around first-team football for a little while now, be it on loan away from the club or at Fratton Park.

He spent the first half of last season in the EFL with Gillingham but struggled to make an impression, resulting in him switching to Aldershot in January. Mnoga fared far better with them, playing 16 times and becoming a mainstay on the right-hand side.

Now, The News says that Mnoga is drawing attention from other clubs ahead of the transfer window. They say the Shots have shown an interest in bringing him back, while others are monitoring his situation.

Pompey boss Mousinho wants to run the rule over him first though, it is added. This is something Mousinho has said himself before, telling the same outlet back in April that pre-season would be used before making a decision over his fate.

A big summer ahead?

Mnoga has been tipped for a bright future at Portsmouth for a little while now. At 22, the time has come for him to be playing first-team football on a regular basis, hence his loan moves away from the club in recent season.

That spell with Gillingham didn’t go as anyone hoped – it was his first shot at regular EFL minutes and while he bounced back well at Aldershot, that may well be in the thinking of Mousinho and those at Fratton Park.

Mnoga has a year left on his contract at Pompey and with a rebuild on the cards this summer, you get the feeling that it could be the right time for the promising defender to move on if he isn’t going to be part of Mousinho’s plans.

Time will tell how the situation pans out but if he becomes available, Mnoga looks to have suitors waiting in the wings.