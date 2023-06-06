Opinion: Derby County should eye up departing Sheffield Wednesday man amid new transfer development

Derby County could do with reinforcements on the left-hand side of defence this summer and it had been said that they were keen to bring Haydon Roberts back permanently.

The defender was a regular during his loan from Brighton & Hove Albion but it seems he could be heading for the Championship. Bristol City are looking to wrap up a deal ahead of Derby County, leaving the latter in need of a new option.

Keeping spending down will be important despite the need to add a quality player to the left, and one man who could see them do both is departing Sheffield Wednesday player Jaden Brown.

A shrewd move?

Admittedly, Brown’s time at Hillsborough hasn’t been the most eye-catching and he will be leaving the club this summer. He played second-fiddle to creative star Marvin Johnson on the left-hand side and injuries have hindered his involvement at times.

However, he got back to full fitness over the second half of the season and when called upon, Brown impressed. The 24-year-old had a three-game run in the side in late February/early March and he chipped in with two assists while helping the Owls keep three clean sheets.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Like Roberts, he can play as a full-back or wing-back and even slotted into the back three when called upon. Brown would bring a similar versatility to Roberts and having caught the eye when given the chance to play, he’s earned a shot at a regular starting role in League One. At 24, he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and as a former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, he’s got a solid footballing pedigree behind him. He’s played Championship football before and could become an important player if given a good run in the side.

It remains to be seen just where Brown ends up this summer but with Roberts seemingly heading for the Championship, he should be kept in mind by the powers that be at Pride Park.