Notts County table contract offer to Derby County forward, report claims

Derby County forward David McGoldrick has been offered a contract by Notts County, according to Football League World.

McGoldrick proved a huge hit in his first season as a Derby County player. After signing a one-year deal last summer, the Irish veteran managed 25 goals and seven assists in 45 games for the Rams.

He was one of their standout players over the 2022/23 season but ultimately, his efforts weren’t enough as Paul Warne’s side fell short of the play-offs on the final day of the season.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife over McGoldrick’s future. Of course, those at Pride Park want him to stay after such a strong season but rumours have done the rounds over a possible return to Notts County, with the Magpies back in the EFL.

Now, Football League World has claimed that County have indeed tabled an offer to McGoldrick over a move to his boyhood club, where he started his career.

It is added that Derby have made a contract offer too, and the forward is yet to make up his mind.

A romantic end for McGoldrick?

McGoldrick has shown he’s got what it takes to star at League One level still and if he remains with Derby County, there’s no doubt he’d have an influential role to play going forward too.

However, the Nottingham-born forward could make a poetic end to his career with Notts County. They’ve made their long awaited return to the Football League and as a fan of the club and former player, it could be a great swansong for him.

After providing a nuisance for League One defenders, a partnership of McGoldrick and talisman Macaulay Langstaff could cause serious trouble for League Two teams as the Magpies gear up for a return to the EFL.