Newcastle United agree to sign League One starlet in deal worth up to £200,000

Port Vale academy talent Michael Mills is poised to join Newcastle United in a deal that could rise to £200,000, as per Football Insider.

Port Vale are set for a busy summer transfer window as they gear up for a new chapter under Andy Crosby’s management.

He took over in the interim after Darrell Clarke’s departure and will be given a shot as the permanent boss after a string of assistant manager roles. The hope will be that the Valiants can kick on under the experienced coach in his first senior management position but fresh faces are needed.

Now, it has been claimed that Vale could be set for an influx of cash as academy player Michael Mills nears a move to Premier League giants Newcastle United. Football Insider claims the 14-year-old winger impressed on trial with the Magpies recently and is set to join permanently in a deal worth up to £200,000 after the bid was accepted.

There was other interest in Mills, but Newcastle have moved quickly to get the deal done.

A good deal for Vale?

While the obvious hope is that the best youth players can go on to break into the first-team, receiving as much as £200,000 for a player who is still some way from senior football marks a good deal for the Valiants.

That money will hopefully be reinvested back into the club, be it into first-team player signings or to aid the development of more young players like Mills.

Vale have let go of a whole host of first-team players following the expiration of their contracts, so plenty of new signings are needed. Hopefully the Mills fee can go some way to helping re-bolster the ranks as Crosby gears up for the 2023/24 campaign at Vale Park.