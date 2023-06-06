New update emerges on Portsmouth’s interest in League One midfielder

Portsmouth are yet to step up their interest in Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh, The News has said.

Portsmouth have a big few months ahead and it will be hoped they can make some early progress in the transfer window. One player who has been linked with a move to Fratton Park is midfielder Leigh, who managed 12 goals and four assists for a relegated Accrington Stanley side over the 2022/23 campaign.

The move certainly seems a feasible one. Not only have Stanley been relegated despite Leigh’s efforts, but the 23-year-old is Portsmouth born and raised, spending time in their academy before being released as a youngster. At £200,000, the asking price is a fair one too.

However, The News has now said that Pompey are yet to advance their interest in Leigh.

They state that while Portsmouth are up for spending good money on the right player this summer, the feeling is that players of better value can be found given that Leigh has only 12 months remaining on his contract.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Time will tell…

While Portsmouth haven’t ramped up their pursuit of Leigh just yet, it remains to be seen whether or not they will make a move further down the line when they’re sure they’ve assessed all their options.

It would feel like a risk if they were to pass up on the chance to sign Leigh. He impressed in League One despite Stanley’s struggles and would bring some much-needed goalscoring threat from midfield. As a Portsmouth-born player too, there would be a quick bond built between him and the fans, which would surely reflect on the pitch too in terms of hunger and determination.

If Pompey pass up on the chance to strike a £200,000 deal, you get the feeling someone else will swoop in.