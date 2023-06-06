Middlesbrough snap up versatile Manchester City talent ahead of contract expiry

Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Terrell Agyemang upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract, it has been confirmed.

Middlesbrough will be hoping for a productive summer transfer window after falling short in the play-offs. Michael Carrick has shown a willingness to give young players a chance in his successful Teesside stint to date, with Hayden Hackney becoming a key player in midfield.

Now, it has been confirmed that Boro have added a new youngster to their ranks in the form of 20-year-old Agyemang.

As announced on the club’s official website, the versatile talent has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Championship club. The deal will be formally completed when his contract at Manchester City expires later this month.

Agyemang, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, heads for Middlesbrough after a year on the books with City. He played 13 times for the club’s U21s after signing from League One outfit Charlton Athletic last summer.

One to watch…

Agyemang’s career path to date is certainly an encouraging one. Plenty of top players started out in Charlton Athletic’s youth academy and to step up to Manchester City for a year is a testament to his potential. It would’ve been a valuable year learning his trade under top coaches and hopefully, Boro can reap the benefits of that once he’s officially on their books.

He’s yet to make his senior debut but given how Carrick has handed opportunities to young players before, it remains to be seen if Agyemang could appear in the first-team picture during pre-season or further down the line.

It marks a shrewd start to business for Boro and they’ll be hoping to make some more promising signings to both their first-team and youth academy as the summer transfer window goes on.