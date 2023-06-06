Mansfield Town’s chances of signing Manchester United and Nottingham Forest pair addressed by boss

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said Nathan Bishop and Riley Harbottle are unlikely to return to the club this summer.

Mansfield Town are preparing for another season in League Two after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season.

Bishop, who is 23-years-old, was a hit on loan at Field Mill from Manchester United during the 2022/23 campaign and ended up staying at Old Trafford last term. He remains on the books of the Premier League giants with his next move currently unclear.

Peterborough United’s Christy Pym replaced him between the sticks for the Stags and he is now their number one goalkeeping target for the upcoming transfer window, despite still having a year left on his contract at London Road.

Clough has said, as per the Chad: “We are still in talks for Christy Pym and I think that’s progressing. There have been one or two obstacles – one or two caused by him. Hopefully that may get sorted. He is our number one choice.

“Having worked with him last season it is one less change. He’s one the players know and everyone trusts. But we do have two or three other names on the list.

“There are one or two other younger ones on the list at the moment, but it won’t be Nathan Bishop again. He will be playing in a higher division.” Mansfield Town signed Harbottle on loan from Nottingham Forest last July but he isn’t expected back. Clough said: “I saw Riley last week but I don’t think the plan has changed for him to go to the next level. If we’d been promoted it might have been a different story.