Lincoln City begin talks over deal for League Two midfielder

Lincoln City are in talks to sign Sutton United midfielder Alistair Smith on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Lincoln City will be hoping to build on a respectable first season under Mark Kennedy’s management. The Imps did well to finish in the top half, ending the season in 11th place and with a strong record at Sincil Bank.

The aim should be to build on that next time around and push towards the play-off picture, though plenty of work will have to go in over the summer to get back to that level.

New faces are a must and now, it has been claimed that one target is Sutton United man Smith.

A brief tweet from Football Insider says the Imps are in talks to sign the midfielder on a free transfer. His deal is expiring this summer and as a result, he’ll be available for nothing.

Smith played 38 times over the 2022/23 season, chipping in with five goals and three assists in the process.

Ready for a step up?

Smith has been developing well over the course of his career and with his contract up, it isn’t a surprise to see him drawing interest. He put in some standout displays in the middle of the park for Sutton and has kept getting better on his journey through the leagues.

The Beverley-born midfielder looks to join the attacks from midfield and when given the licence to get forward, he’s shown he’s more than capable of chipping in with goals and assists.

He’s yet to play at League One level having featured in the National League and League Two before but as said before, his rate of development shows he could be ready to make that step up this summer.