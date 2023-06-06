Latest Port Vale news: New transfer target on radar, competition for Tranmere Rovers man + more

Port Vale are preparing for Andy Crosby’s first full season at the helm and they will be looking to add some signings in their squad.

Port Vale finished 18th in the League One table last term and were four points above the drop zone in the end.

They picked up 49 points from their 46 games and will be hoping for an improved showing in the next campaign. The Valiants have been joined by Bristol Rovers in the chase for soon-to-be out of contract Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Daily Record reported last month that Vale are keeping tabs on his situation along with third tier rivals Lincoln City and Burton Albion. His deal at Prenton Park expires at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Port Vale are believed to be interested in Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa along with Burton, according to Darren Witcoop. The 19-year-old full-back has been on the books at Molineux for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit and was handed professional terms in 2021. The youngster trained with their first-team last summer and made four senior appearances last season.

Elsewhere, striker Mipo Odubeko is set to be released by West Ham following the end of his loan spell at Vale Park, as per The Athletic (via West Ham Zone). The Dublin-born man made the temporary switch to Burslem last August to get some more experience under his belt.

He went on to play 27 times to boost his development and chipped in with four goals. The former Manchester City and Manchester United man has played for the Hammers since 2020 and has featured twice for David Moyes’ side, as well as having other spells away with Yorkshire pair Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers in the past.