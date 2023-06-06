Latest Leeds United news: Transfer target keen on move, midfielder could seal shock transfer + more

After failing to avoid the drop from the Premier League last season, Leeds United look set for a hectic summer transfer window as they vie to achieve promotion the first time of asking.

There’s been a number of rumours linking players with moves to Elland Road with the summer transfer window set to open in a couple of weeks, one player being linked is Ryan Manning.

The Irish international has been a key performer for Swansea City in recent seasons, making 43 appearances and recording 15 goal involvements in the 2022/23 campaign. With the defender’s contract at Swansea City coming to an end, Manning is being linked with a move to Leeds United as the Whites look to bolster their promotion chances. And it’s said that Manning is keen on a move to Elland Road this summer.

Another name being linked with Leeds United is striker Sory Kaba. After failing to make much of an impact for Danish club Midtjylland, Kaba secured a loan move to Cardiff City in January where he scored eight goals in 17 appearances to help the Bluebirds maintain their Championship status. Leeds United scouts have reportedly been watching the Guinean international since last season but are still unsure about making a move due to eyeing up multiple targets.

Elsewhere, there’s suggestions that a couple of Leeds United players could be on their way out.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, midfielder Marc Roca is being linked in a shock move to Spanish giants Barcelona. The experienced midfielder featured 32 times last season, but lost his place in the squad when Sam Allardyce was appointed as manager. Roca is supposedly being considered among a number of targets to replace legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Lastly, star player Tyler Adams is also being linked with a move away from Elland Road. Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are currently looking at a potential move for the 26-year-old after his impressive 2022/23 campaign – Adams featured 26 times last season and would undoubtedly bolster the ranks at City Ground.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14th.