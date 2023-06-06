Latest Huddersfield Town news: Striker emerges as target, Neil Warnock latest + more

Huddersfield Town managed to survive in the Championship last season and will be busy preparing for the next campaign.

The Terriers turned to Neil Warnock after Mark Fotheringham’s failed stint and the veteran boss worked wonders to keep them in the second tier.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the 74-year-old is in no rush to make a decision on his future at the club. He won seven out of his 16 games in charge last term after arriving in February.

Huddersfield are believed to be keen on Cambridge United striker Harvey Knibbs along with league rivals Bristol City and League One side Derby County, as per Football Insider. The 24-year-old could be seen as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

Knibbs, who is from Bristol, spent time in the academies at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest as a youngster before linking up with his current club in 2019. He has since scored 26 goals in 156 games for the U’s and they face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer with his contract up at the end of the month.

Elsewhere, former Terriers midfielder Dean Whitehead is expected to leave Cardiff City following Erol Bulut’s appointment as their new manager. WalesOnline claim the 41-year-old will join Valerien Ismael’s backroom staff at Watford. He has also worked at Besiktas and Shrewsbury Town since hanging up his boots in 2018.

Ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Leeds United job following Sam Allardyce’s exit. The Telegraph report that the Spaniard is being considered by the Whites’ hierarchy at the moment along with Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard as they prepare for life back in the Championship after their relegation.