Latest Burnley news: Bid rejected for PL ace, Manchester City man linked + more

After gaining promotion back to the Premier League, Burnley look set for a productive transfer window as they vie to be competitive in the top flight next season.

Rumours of players moving to Turf Moor are starting to gain traction with the summer transfer window set to open in aittle over a week. And one player that may be of particular interest to the Clarets is Manchester City youngster Sergio Gomez.

The Spanish international struggled to gain regular game-time last season making just 12 appearances in the Premier League. However, despite being down the pecking order at City, Gomez showed a lot of promise throughout the campaign. He shone during his time with Vincent Kompany whilst at Anderlecht previously, and recent reports suggest that a reunion could very well be on the cards this summer.

Another name being linked with the Clarets is full-back Cody Drameh. After struggling to make many appearances for parent-club Leeds United in the first-half of the season, the Englishman went out on loan to Luton Town in January and played an instrumental part in their eventual promotion. The Hatters are reportedly keen to make a permanent move for Drameh but Burnley are also looking to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Burnley may also look to strike up a permanent deal with Chelsea for left-back Ian Maatsen after he impressed on loan last season. The Dutchman made 39 league appearances in total for the Clarets, also finding the net four times and picking up six assists. Despite Burnley’s interest in Maatsen, Chelsea have put a sizeable transfer fee on the player. The Clarets would have to pay £20million for Maatsen and they’ve already seen a £15million bid knocked back by the Blues.

Lastly, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has struggled for game-time for the Clarets and could be set to leave. The Northern Irish international racked up eight Championship appearances last season, having played no.2 to Aro Muric. Despite his lack of involvement, Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing the shot-stopper on loan for a second time after Peacock-Farrell played for the Owls during the 2021/22 campaign.